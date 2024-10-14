General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $225.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $191.79 and last traded at $191.79, with a volume of 7581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.16.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

