Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 530.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 170,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,484,000 after acquiring an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genpact by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 38,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.