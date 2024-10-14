Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $77.31.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.