Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

