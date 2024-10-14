Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.0 million-$362.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.5 million. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.250 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

