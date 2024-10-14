Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

