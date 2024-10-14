Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,160,000 after buying an additional 121,876 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 124.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

