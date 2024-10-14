Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.
Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %
Comcast stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
