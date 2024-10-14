Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7 %

APD opened at $316.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

