Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.79 and a 52-week high of $118.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

