Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.6 %
Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. 6,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
