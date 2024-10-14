Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.6 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. 6,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

