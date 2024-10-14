Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.89 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

