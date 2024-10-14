Governance OHM Price Hits $4,182.01 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $4,182.01 or 0.06687671 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $7,790.51 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Governance OHM

Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.

Governance OHM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governance OHM (GOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Governance OHM has a current supply of 113,153.19050536 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Governance OHM is 4,179.09154384 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $60,765.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olympusdao.finance/.”

