Governance OHM Price Tops $4,284.31 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $76,850.37 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $4,284.31 or 0.06507265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.00257252 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
