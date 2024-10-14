Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 52425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 82.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

