Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 149,840 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

