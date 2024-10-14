Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $933.76. The stock had a trading volume of 422,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $910.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $853.38. The company has a market capitalization of $887.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

