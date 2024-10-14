GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $74.84. Approximately 4,941,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,872,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 299.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

