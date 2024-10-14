Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55530664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Great Western Mining Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.
Great Western Mining Company Profile
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.
