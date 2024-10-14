Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 3,856 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.08. 458,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,533. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $177.14.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

