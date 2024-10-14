Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 41,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,291. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

