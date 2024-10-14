Grove Bank & Trust Sells 64 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $889.14. 524,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,249. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $4,260,493. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

