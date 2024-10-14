Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.14. 123,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,728. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $268.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

