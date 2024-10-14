Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIM stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.