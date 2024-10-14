Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 426,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,529,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after buying an additional 993,295 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

