Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance

NYSE GUG opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

