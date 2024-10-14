Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Up 70.5% in September

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 997,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,277. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

