Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $56.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.9 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 707.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 501,259 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after buying an additional 167,304 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.