Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.90.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.6 %
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.
Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
