Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.90.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

