Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 297,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,251. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

