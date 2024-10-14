Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 575 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

EL stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. 604,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

