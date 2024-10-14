Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.16. 101,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.97. The company has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

