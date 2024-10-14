Harrell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $403.13. The stock had a trading volume of 149,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.78 and its 200-day moving average is $336.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $403.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

