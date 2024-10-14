Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 232 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $601.23. 444,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,584. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.35. The stock has a market cap of $555.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

