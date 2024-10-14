Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 3.1% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $3.59 on Monday, reaching $471.53. 71,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $471.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

