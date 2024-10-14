HashAI (HASHAI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.21 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $48.21 million and approximately $241,102.88 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashAI Profile

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.0005238 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $228,381.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

