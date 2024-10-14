HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.65.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $394.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.49. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $409.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 547.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.