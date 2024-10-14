Head-To-Head Comparison: Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) & Its Rivals

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.85% -28.94% -10.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 55 306 588 23 2.60

As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million -$14.94 million -474.99 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $7.55 billion $173.04 million -24.25

Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions peers beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.