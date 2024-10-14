Head-To-Head Contrast: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) versus SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and Nissan Motor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 70.02 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $87.87 billion 0.12 $2.94 billion $1.53 3.50

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor 2.78% 6.52% 2.16%

Risk & Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SRIVARU and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats SRIVARU on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

