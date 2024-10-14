Head-To-Head Survey: authID (NASDAQ:AUID) versus Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Movella has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movella and authID, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 1 0 3.00 authID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Movella currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8,233.33%. Given Movella’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Movella is more favorable than authID.

This table compares Movella and authID”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella -$559,000.00 -2.72 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A authID $190,000.00 370.71 -$19.40 million N/A N/A

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than authID.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Movella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of authID shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of authID shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Movella and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A N/A N/A authID -2,401.88% -106.67% -92.61%

Summary

Movella beats authID on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

