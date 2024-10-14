Head-To-Head Survey: KYN Capital Group (OTCMKTS:KYNC) & Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

KYN Capital Group (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Free Report) and Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KYN Capital Group and Open Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KYN Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Open Lending 6.25% 2.90% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KYN Capital Group and Open Lending”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KYN Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Open Lending $98.42 million 7.08 $22.07 million $0.11 53.18

Analyst Recommendations

Open Lending has higher revenue and earnings than KYN Capital Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KYN Capital Group and Open Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KYN Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Lending 0 6 3 0 2.33

Open Lending has a consensus price target of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Open Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Open Lending is more favorable than KYN Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Open Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Open Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Open Lending beats KYN Capital Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc. operates as a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and touchless payments. It offers Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Its Koinfoldpay allows business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin for online payments. The company was formerly known as New Taohuayuan Culture Tourism Co., Ltd. and changed its name to KYN Capital Group, Inc. in April 2015. KYN Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Ione, California.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers. Its LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

