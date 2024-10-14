Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $39.02 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $39.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00044263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,028 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,028.32302 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05155773 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $30,501,894.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

