Hedera Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $24.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00046556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,028 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,030.24765 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05116564 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $25,758,156.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

