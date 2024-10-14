Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,644 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFIP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

