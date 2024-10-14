Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 953 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,698,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,151,973. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

