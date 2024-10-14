Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 762.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 110,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 572,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.69. 26,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

