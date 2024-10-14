Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 307,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,472. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

