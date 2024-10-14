Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 121,483 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

