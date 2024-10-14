Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.88

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00005882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $141.69 million and approximately $16,264.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,813.45 or 1.00040319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83594132 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,138.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

