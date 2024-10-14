High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 34 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $411.90 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $420.03. The stock has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.34 and a 200-day moving average of $356.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

