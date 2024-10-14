High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of -486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

